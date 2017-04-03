Opioid crisis in Rust Belt: the peopl...

Opioid crisis in Rust Belt: the people who backed Donald Trump need his help now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Dayton: So many people overdosed on opioids from late 2016 to January 2017, the Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger ran out of room at his office in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton police and paramedics revive a man after an overdose with Narcan and transport him from the scene to receive further medical treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min Waikiki murders 20,952
Steve Taylor Oakwood Paulding CTY Ohio Wed Urworstnitemare 1
And what happened to America First? Apr 11 The New Cool Warrior 8
Deport all drug dealers Apr 9 elmer gloo 1
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Apr 8 Shena 26
Holllddd ittt!!! Apr 8 The Old Cold Warrior 2
Sinclair College Child Psychology... Apr 7 The New Cool Warrior 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC