One in court, search on for suspect in teena s killing in Mount Holly park Updated at

Two days after 14-year-old Taylor Sotera Smith was shot dead in a Mount Holly park, 18-year-old Davon Malik Fletcher stood before a District Court judge Wednesday wearing an orange jumpsuit, shackled at the wrists and facing a first-degree murder charge in her death. "My heart goes out to the victim and family," his father, Patrick Cole, said after court. "My son is no murderer."

