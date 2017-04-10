Officer hurt trying to subdue a naked...

Officer hurt trying to subdue a naked man in Dayton

WDTN Staff Published: April 16, 2017, 2:41 pm DAYTON, Ohio - An officer is hurt trying to subdue a naked man in Dayton. Police were called to the 800 block of North Gettysburg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a man taking off his clothes while walking down the street.

Dayton, OH

