NSHS Indoor Percussion World Champion...

NSHS Indoor Percussion World Championship Send-Off Performance

Wednesday

The NS Indoor Percussion is having a "Send-Off Performance" as they head out for Dayton, OH to compete in the WGI World Championship. Their performance of "A New York Evolution" is open to everyone and is set for Tuesday, April 18 at 5pm in the Ninety Six High School Gym.

