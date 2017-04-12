New gym coming to the Dayton region

New gym coming to the Dayton region

A new gym is in the works for the Dayton region. Anytime Fitness says a new location will open soon at 6254 Wilmington Pike, in the Sugarcreek Plaza II just south of the Interstate 675 Interchange and in a building as a Staples.

