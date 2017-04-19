Nations would do well to remember U.S...

Nations would do well to remember U.S. might

Seventy-five years ago yesterday, people in Tokyo, Japan, looked up and saw something they had been assured was not possible: American B-25 bombers flying low as bombs spilled from them onto the city. Japan's surprise attack at Pearl Harbor was supposed to have been the kickoff of an unstoppable sweep across the Pacific.

