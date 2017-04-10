Missing Adult Alert issued in Montgomery County
The Sheriff's Office says Coatney left his home on Dayton Liberty Road in Dayton around noon on Sunday and did not return. Authorities say Coatney suffers from depression, early stage dementia and other medical conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|And what happened to America First?
|20 hr
|Net Nut
|7
|Deport all drug dealers
|Sun
|elmer gloo
|1
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Shena
|26
|Holllddd ittt!!!
|Apr 8
|The Old Cold Warrior
|2
|Sinclair College Child Psychology...
|Apr 7
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump"
|Apr 6
|Leon Harrison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC