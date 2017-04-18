Measurement of Complex Parts on the Digitized Shop Floor

The Revolution Series LM coordinate measuring machine from AIMS Metrology triples productivity with infinite positioning and 5-axis motion that delivers true high precision 5-axis measurement smoother and faster, collecting data on complex features at a rate of 4,000 points per second. Booth 3245: To tackle the challenges associated with digitized shop floors, higher accuracy and reliability standards for complex parts, big data and automation, the Revolution Series LM coordinate measuring machine from AIMS Metrology triples productivity with infinite positioning and 5-axis motion that delivers true high precision 5-axis measurement smoother and faster, collecting data on complex features at a rate of 4,000 points per second.

