MacB Awarded U.S. Army Cloud Computing BOA

The three-year Army Cloud Computing Enterprise Transformation agreement has a $247 million ceiling value across all holders. Awardees will be considered the preferred source by all Army commands and organizations needing commercial cloud hosting, data center migration, transition support and application modernization services.  ACCENT, managed by the Army's Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems , is a contract vehicle to procure technical support for migration of enterprise systems/applications to a commercial cloud environment or an Army Enterprise Hosting Facility .

