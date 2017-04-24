Lion Announces 'Not in Our House' Fir...

Lion Announces 'Not in Our House' Firefighter Cancer Awareness Campaign

The Not in Our House, firefighter cancer awareness campaign, was launched at the Fire Department Instructors Conference to increase awareness about the issue of firefighter cancer with a call to action to sign a pledge of safety. Not in Our House focuses on the importance of firefighter safety.

