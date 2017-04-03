LGBTQ civil rights group praises 3 Ohio VA medical centers
DAYTON, Ohio - Three Veterans Affairs medical centers in Ohio have earned the top rating from a national LGBTQ civil rights group.The Human Rights Campaign evaluates health-care facilities across the United States based on policies and practices related to equity and inclusion of their patients, employees and visitors and to training for staff.The ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|And what happened to America First?
|11 min
|Jen Hayden
|5
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Shena
|26
|Holllddd ittt!!!
|17 hr
|The Old Cold Warrior
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Sinclair College Child Psychology...
|Fri
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump"
|Apr 6
|Leon Harrison
|1
|America First is not perverse!
|Apr 6
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC