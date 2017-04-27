Laith Waleed Alebbini, 26, of Dayton,...

Laith Waleed Alebbini, 26, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested

Thursday Read more: News Herald

The Dayton, Ohio, resident was taken into custody at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after authorities said he was attempting to travel to Syria. Man arrested, accused of trying to fight for lslamic State The Dayton, Ohio, resident was taken into custody at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after authorities said he was attempting to travel to Syria.

