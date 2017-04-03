Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb to Headline ...

Jim Stanek and Eve Plumb to Headline World Premiere Stage Adaptation of Family Ties in Dayton

The Human Race Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for its 30th anniversary season closer, the world premiere comedy Family Ties, written by Daniel Goldstein , based on the classic television series, directed by HRTC President & Artistic Director Kevin Moore and produced by special arrangement by Araca Media & Entertainment. The preview performance of Family Ties is Thursday, June 1. Opening night is Friday, June 2, and the production runs through June 25 at HRTC's home at downtown Dayton's Loft Theatre.

