Jailhouse Sam crowned champion

Owner Casey Clemens and driver Hugh Beatty are greeted by Racing Manager Helen Carlo and Race Secretary Gregg Keidel after Jailhouse Sam captured the $17,500 final of the R. J. Brown Memorial Series. Jailhouse Sam holds off Goldfinger in 1:56.3 to win the R. J. Brown Memorial Series final at Miami Valley on Sunday.

