Hollywood movie to be filmed in Dayton
This coming Monday and Tuesday, several locations around downtown Dayton will be used as filming sites for a new movie. Scott Murphy, VP of Economic Development at the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said the production is an "incredible" event for the city and will contribute thousands to the economy.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|58 min
|Well Well
|20,973
|President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts.
|4 hr
|wormwood
|7
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|stop!!!
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
