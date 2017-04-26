Hollywood movie to be filmed in Dayton

Hollywood movie to be filmed in Dayton

17 hrs ago

This coming Monday and Tuesday, several locations around downtown Dayton will be used as filming sites for a new movie. Scott Murphy, VP of Economic Development at the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said the production is an "incredible" event for the city and will contribute thousands to the economy.

Dayton, OH

