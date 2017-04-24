Girl Stumbles Upon Dead Body From Her...

Girl Stumbles Upon Dead Body From Heroin Overdose While Mowing The Lawn

A 14-year-old girl who was mowing her lawn stumbled upon a man suffering from a heroin overdose in the bushes at her home Saturday in Dayton, Ohio. Police in Dayton dealt with a number of near-fatal heroin overdoses over the weekend as the substance continues to ravage Ohio.

