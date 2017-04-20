Fuyao extends University of Dayton collaboration into academics
In a deepening of its partnership with University of Dayton, Fuyao Group is helping coordinate a new course that brings UD students to China in a study of that country's waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troy Country Club
|10 hr
|Golfer
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Dear Ron,...
|Tue
|Leon Harrison
|1
|stop!!!
|Tue
|Tantor
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC