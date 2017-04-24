Film Showcases Legacy Of African-American Writer

Massachusetts Maritime Academy will present "Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask," a feature-length documentary on the life and legacy of the first African-American writer to gain international fame. The filmmaker, Frederick Lewis, will be on hand to introduce the film and lead a post-screening discussion on Thursday, May 4, at 7 PM in Admirals Hall in the Harrington building.

