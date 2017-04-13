Erma Bombeck: at Wit's End Brings the...

Erma Bombeck: at Wit's End Brings the Humor of a Favorite Author to Life at Cincinnati Playhouse

Cincinnati Playhouse presents a hilarious, intimate chat with a national and hometown favorite in ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END. Adapted from Bombeck's classic books and columns and directed by David Esbjornson , the show runs May 6 through June 11 in the Shelterhouse Theatre.

