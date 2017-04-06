Eric Spina's mission for UD: Elevate ...

Eric Spina's mission for UD: Elevate Dayton's entrepreneurs

Eric Spina's new missions will mark a pivot for University of Dayton. Spina is notably more comfortable in the presidential offices at St. Mary's Hall than he was a year ago when he landed from Syracuse - a year he says he's spent listening and getting in touch with the school's multi-faceted community and local presence.

