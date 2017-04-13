Emmanuel Sanchez-Perez

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

DAYTON Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer announced today the arrests of four suspected drug traffickers, believed to be associated with the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. The Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, also seized approximately 20 kilograms of drugs , 20 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $120,000 in cash.

