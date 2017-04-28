DP&L awards $100K in grants to 2 Dayton-area communities
The Dayton Power and Light Company has awarded two $50,000 grants to the cities of Bellefontaine and Vandalia as part of the Right Tree, Right Place program to beautify city parks and public spaces while increasing the tree canopy with utility-friendly trees.
