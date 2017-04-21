Downtown Dayton office condo up for a...

Downtown Dayton office condo up for auction

26 min ago

There is once again an office condo up for auction in Performance Place. The office suite in the 17-story luxury tower next to the Schuster Center will be auctioned 12 p.m. on April 28 at the site.

