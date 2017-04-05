Dispute emerges between Dayton Develo...

Dispute emerges between Dayton Development Coalition, CommuterAds

A Dayton business is in a dispute with the Dayton Development Coalition. In a letter sent to the Dayton Development Coalition obtained by the Dayton Business Journal, CommuterAds has asked that Roger Edwards be removed as its DDC observer and representative over a dispute at a board meeting.

Dayton, OH

