dB Foam Reduces Suppressor "Noise" By Up To Ten Decibels

DAYTON, Ohio - - Inland Firearms, makers of the incredibly popular Inland series of M1 Carbines, offers up a suppressor foam that really works! Decibel Technologies, LLC is a subsidiary of Inland Manufacturing and dB Foam is marketed exclusively by MKS supply, LLC. Now for the good stuff! Over the years, suppressors have been additionally muffled with the use of some "liquids." The effect upon firing the gun is that the liquid became aerosolized and the particulates helped some to interfere with the gases and sometimes lowered the sound, but not reliably.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.