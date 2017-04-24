Dayton synagogue has its ducks lined up
Just as the swallows come back to Capistrano, the ducklings have come back to Dayton, Ohio's Temple Israel, at least for the past five years. Every spring, a mama duck flies into the courtyard of the temple, which she can only access by aerial landing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
