Dayton salon and spa moving to new home
A downtown Dayton salon and spa is moving to a new home. Valeria's Beauty Center and Day Spa is moving from its storefront along First Street to a new building at 22 McDaniel St. The 17-year-old salon will open at its new home in the McPherson Town Historic District starting 9 a.m. Tuesday.
