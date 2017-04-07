Dayton salon and spa moving to new home

Dayton salon and spa moving to new home

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A downtown Dayton salon and spa is moving to a new home. Valeria's Beauty Center and Day Spa is moving from its storefront along First Street to a new building at 22 McDaniel St. The 17-year-old salon will open at its new home in the McPherson Town Historic District starting 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump" 16 hr Leon Harrison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr OneMore 20,943
America First is not perverse! 22 hr The New Cool Warrior 1
Holllddd ittt!!! Wed The Old Cold Warrior 1
I detest people who use children... Wed Net Nut 1
If you lack H1-B and L1 facts... Wed Net Nut 1
shannon flippo (Nov '15) Wed i give no fs 7
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC