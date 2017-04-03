Dayton man pleads guilty in pair of b...

Dayton man pleads guilty in pair of bank robberies

According to the U.S. Attorney, Michael Stathas, 33, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two December bank robberies in Montgomery County. Prosecutors say Stathas jumped the teller counter at a Fifth Third Bank in Kettering before pepper spraying the teller and stealing the teller's station money on December 23. On December 29, Stathas vaulted a bank counter, this time at Key Bank in Centerville, Ohio.

