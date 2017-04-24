Dayton-area manufacturer to cut nearly 50 workers
A Dayton-area automotive supplier is cutting nearly 50 workers. Conform Automotive will lay off employees at its Sidney plant, according to a filing with the state of Ohio, Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Conform Automotive supplies sheets, roll goods and custom thermoformed products to other automotive firms.
