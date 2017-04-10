County fairgrounds sold to university, health network
The university and Premier Health both signed a letter of intent in December to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds near Dayton. Montgomery County is giving the institutions $2 million to restore and reuse a historic roundhouse on the property, and the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority is contributing a $2.5 million state grant to revitalization efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|18 hr
|jerry
|1
|Stop watching 7 news
|22 hr
|rusty
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|howdy
|Fri
|hillbilly
|3
|Steve Taylor Oakwood Paulding CTY Ohio
|Apr 12
|Urworstnitemare
|1
|And what happened to America First?
|Apr 11
|The New Cool Warrior
|8
|Deport all drug dealers
|Apr 9
|elmer gloo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC