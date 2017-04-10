County fairgrounds sold to university...

County fairgrounds sold to university, health network

The university and Premier Health both signed a letter of intent in December to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds near Dayton. Montgomery County is giving the institutions $2 million to restore and reuse a historic roundhouse on the property, and the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority is contributing a $2.5 million state grant to revitalization efforts.

