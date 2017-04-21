Construction work to close Main Stree...

Construction work to close Main Street in downtown Dayton

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio - The city of Dayton said Friday that Main St. downtown will be closed two upcoming weekends for cable work. Work will begin on the scheduled days at 6:00 a.m. and continue until 5:00 p.m. Short detours will be posted during the closures.

