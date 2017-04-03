CareSource must pay millions to Kettering Health, court rules
An appeals court has ruled that Dayton-based health insurer, CareSource, must abide by an arbitrator's decision that it pay Kettering Health Network millions of dollars in back payments for 588 outpatient surgeries performed on CareSource members between 2001 and 2011. A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton decided the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court was correct in ruling last summer that the arbitrator had the authority to an award of $2.8 million to Kettering for underpayments from CareSource under terms of two separate contracts agreed to in 1987 and 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leonard fugate (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Deputydog
|9
|Read The Bible
|11 hr
|wormwood
|5
|OH NO! Don't let Megan O'Rourke go! (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|Sky King
|8
|Thanks, Paul D.!
|12 hr
|Sky King
|6
|GOP is full of gas!
|Mon
|Waynedale Sucks
|5
|"We see the D.C. swamp creatures"
|Apr 2
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Any good bars or clubs in Dayton?
|Apr 2
|Dindunuffin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC