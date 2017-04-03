CareSource must pay millions to Kettering Health, court rules

An appeals court has ruled that Dayton-based health insurer, CareSource, must abide by an arbitrator's decision that it pay Kettering Health Network millions of dollars in back payments for 588 outpatient surgeries performed on CareSource members between 2001 and 2011. A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton decided the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court was correct in ruling last summer that the arbitrator had the authority to an award of $2.8 million to Kettering for underpayments from CareSource under terms of two separate contracts agreed to in 1987 and 2005.

