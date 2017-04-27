Bonobo's new music video featuring th...

Bonobo's new music video featuring the Moroccan sound of Bambro Koyo Ganda

Bonobo just released this beautiful new music video for the track "Bambro Koyo Ganda" from his album Migration out now on Ninja Tune. The track features Innov Gnawa, a fantastic Moroccan music collective formed in New York City.

