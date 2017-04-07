Best Places to Work profile: JYG Innovations merges fun with culture of service
Note: JYG Innovations is among the recenrt honorees as a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|And what happened to America First?
|17 hr
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|Sinclair College Child Psychology...
|18 hr
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|"Give us a break from daily anti-Trump dump"
|Thu
|Leon Harrison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|America First is not perverse!
|Thu
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
|Holllddd ittt!!!
|Wed
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|I detest people who use children...
|Wed
|Net Nut
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC