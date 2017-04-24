Award-Winning Composer Carl Borden Set To Release New CD 'Breathe'
Released on the prestigious Real Music label, Carl Borden's sophomore album Breathe is an elegant weaving of various synthesizer soundscapes and virtual instrumentation. Gently guided with the intention of creating a soothing, relaxing musical journey for the listener, Breathe was inspired by Borden's own battles with depression and grief as a means to comfort others and let them know that they're not alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop!!!
|13 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|13 hr
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Apr 16
|Stevie
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC