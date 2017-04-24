Award-Winning Composer Carl Borden Se...

Award-Winning Composer Carl Borden Set To Release New CD 'Breathe'

Released on the prestigious Real Music label, Carl Borden's sophomore album Breathe is an elegant weaving of various synthesizer soundscapes and virtual instrumentation. Gently guided with the intention of creating a soothing, relaxing musical journey for the listener, Breathe was inspired by Borden's own battles with depression and grief as a means to comfort others and let them know that they're not alone.

