Attorney General: Alabama needs the Fair Justice Act
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Ronald Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Retired teacher
|31,984
|stop!!!
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|Mon
|Dindunuffin
|2
|Troy Country Club
|Apr 22
|wbush
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Stop watching 7 news
|Apr 17
|The Duke of Hazard
|3
|howdy
|Apr 16
|The Duke of Hazard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC