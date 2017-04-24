AT&amp;T Expands Gigabit Availability to Parts of 8 New Markets

AT&T has announced that it's expanding availability of the company's fiber-based gigabit broadband service to limited parts of eight additional metro areas. AT&T's press release says the company will bring service to parts of Dayton, Ohio; Macon, Georgia; Madison, Wisconsin; Monterey, California; Savannah, Georgia; South Bend, Indiana; Springfield, Missouri; and some parts of Western Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.