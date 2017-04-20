20th Century Civil Rights Icon to Take the Stage in THURGOOD at The Human Race Theatre Company
This spring, The Human Race Theatre Company celebrates one of the 20th century's best-known jurists and civil rights icons when it presents George Stevens, Jr.'s Thurgood as the first full-length theatrical production in the 54-seat performance space at its Caryl D. Philips Creativity Center. Based on the life and career of the Supreme Court's first African-American Justice, this powerful one-man play follows Thurgood Marshall's rise from his childhood in back-alley Baltimore, to Howard University law school, to his victorious challenges of segregation in the South, all the way to a seat on the highest court in the land in 1967.
