2 teens indicted on murder charges fo...

2 teens indicted on murder charges for November shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

This file image shows the scene where police say John Madden, III was shot and killed on Nov. 12, 2016. DAYTON, Ohio - Two teens, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were indicted on murder charges Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Troy Country Club 18 hr wbush 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Dear Ron,... Apr 18 Leon Harrison 1
stop!!! Apr 18 Tantor 1
Stop watching 7 news Apr 17 The Duke of Hazard 3
howdy Apr 16 The Duke of Hazard 6
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Apr 16 Stevie 27
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC