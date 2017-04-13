13-year-old dies from suspected OD, f...

13-year-old dies from suspected OD, father arrested

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Robert Baker Wylie, 40, is facing drug and child endangerment charges after his 13-year-old overdosed on his heroin, according to a Dayton, Ohio, police report. DAYTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old Ohio boy suspected of overdosing on his father's heroin last week has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OH NO! Don't let Megan O'Rourke go! (Jun '14) 18 min Sky King 8
Read The Bible 21 min Sky King 4
Thanks, Paul D.! 24 min Sky King 6
GOP is full of gas! 19 hr Waynedale Sucks 5
"We see the D.C. swamp creatures" Sun Leon Harrison 1
Any good bars or clubs in Dayton? Sun Dindunuffin 5
I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14) Sun Literature Lover 4
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC