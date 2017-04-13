13-year-old dies from suspected OD, father arrested
Robert Baker Wylie, 40, is facing drug and child endangerment charges after his 13-year-old overdosed on his heroin, according to a Dayton, Ohio, police report. DAYTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old Ohio boy suspected of overdosing on his father's heroin last week has died.
