11-year-old professional knife throwe...

11-year-old professional knife thrower from Dayton to be on NBC show

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

He's one of the world's youngest professional knife throwers and he happens to live in the Miami Valley. Sunday, he'll be featured on Steve Harvey's Little Big Shots on NBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leonard fugate (Sep '15) 17 hr Deputydog 9
Read The Bible 22 hr wormwood 5
OH NO! Don't let Megan O'Rourke go! (Jun '14) 23 hr Sky King 8
Thanks, Paul D.! 23 hr Sky King 6
GOP is full of gas! Mon Waynedale Sucks 5
"We see the D.C. swamp creatures" Apr 2 Leon Harrison 1
Any good bars or clubs in Dayton? Apr 2 Dindunuffin 5
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC