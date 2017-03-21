Woman: I mistakenly shot suicidal fia...

Woman: I mistakenly shot suicidal fiance while unloading gun

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Bayonne 20,931
To you professional-veteran victims out there: Tue The Old Cold Warrior 1
Please tell me about Dayton (particularly North... Mon Tantor 5
Local News Is Terrible Mon Nwords 9
J Witt Short Arms... Mon MarkHammond 1
President Trump gives us hope for budget cuts. Sun Dindunuffin 5
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Sun SVGSucks 25
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC