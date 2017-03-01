Why sipping a margarita could be bad ...

Why sipping a margarita could be bad for your skin

Friday Mar 3 Read more: CBS News

You probably know to steer clear of poison ivy . But did you know that sipping a Margarita or eating an orange in the sunshine can cause a similar skin rash? That's just one hazard the American Academy of Dermatology wants you to guard against as winter turns to spring and you spend more time outside.

