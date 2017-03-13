University officials battle binge dri...

University officials battle binge drinking during big party weekend

Thursday Mar 16

With St. Patrick's Day and the first weekend of March Madness colliding like a perfect party storm, university officials in Ohio are taking steps to reduce the amount of dangerous binge-drinking on their campuses. At Miami University in Oxford, officials are offering alternative activities and increasing police patrols in preparation for a decades-old tradition of celebrating with green-dyed beer on the Thursday before spring break.

