University of Dayton officials brace for St. Patrick's Day
University of Dayton officials are warning students to not engage in harmful behavior as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day and an NCAA tournament berth. Police Chief Rodney Chatman met with both the dean of students and president of the student government association for a press conference to outline expectations Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|WPWW
|20,896
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|smart
|41
|This is why I am an Ann Fan!
|Sun
|Ann Fan
|3
|I want to fight blacks
|Mar 11
|Kellyanne and Spicer
|4
|Looking for balls
|Mar 11
|DementedDonnyDrumpf
|3
|I give head
|Mar 11
|Melania
|3
|I love tacos
|Mar 11
|Sex Boy 69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC