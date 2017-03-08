UMass Trustees select new UMass Dartmouth chancellor
Robert Johnson, the president at Becker College in Worcester, was approved Tuesday as the next chancellor of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Johnson, a member of the state Board of Higher Education and vice chairman of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative Board, has been president at Becker since 2010.
