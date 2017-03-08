UMass Trustees select new UMass Dartm...

UMass Trustees select new UMass Dartmouth chancellor

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Home

Robert Johnson, the president at Becker College in Worcester, was approved Tuesday as the next chancellor of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth. Johnson, a member of the state Board of Higher Education and vice chairman of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative Board, has been president at Becker since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 59 min Crazy 35
who want's my phone number?... (Oct '07) 1 hr Lindsey 109
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,882
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Tue banker 31,979
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) Tue penisss 23
News Check 'n Go employees demand protection (Jul '08) Mar 6 Anonymous 54
"My 9th [30-day] Facebook ban" Mar 6 Latina Lover 11
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC