UD will formally install Dr. Eric Spina in April
The University of Dayton said Tuesday it will inaugurate Dr. Eric F. Spina as its 19th president April 2-5, with five days of events highlighting the university's faith, service, academic prowess, artistic excellence and community engagement, and introducing a bold vision for its future. UD said the April 4 ceremony will be non-traditional and fast-paced, with multimedia, song, dance and a few surprises, and feature two dozen members of the UD family and their thoughts on "This is Our UD."
