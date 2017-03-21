U.S. Air Force officer pleads guilty to selling stolen military gear
A U.S. Air Force officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to selling stolen high-grade military components without authorization, after peddling night-vision goggles and other gear on eBay, federal prosecutors said. Zachary Sizemore, 24, of Dayton, Ohio, entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in Brooklyn, New York.
