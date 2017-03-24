Two OVI checkpoints in Dayton Friday night
Get the most out of your outdoor patio even when the temperatures skyrocket! Learn how Weather Armor can help give you relief from the heat. The Dayton Police Department and Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate the checkpoints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Schwebel's Outlet
|Sun
|Question
|1
|Alleged gang members go before federal judge (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Janet
|94
|We compassionate constitutional conservatives...
|Sun
|Latina Lover
|1
|GOP is full of gas!
|Mar 24
|Dindunuffin
|1
|Remember Pearl Harbor!
|Mar 24
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|Hey, you so-called conservative Pentagon pimps!
|Mar 23
|Dindunuffin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC