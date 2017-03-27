Trump's immigration policies mean uncertain future for Wright...
President Donald Trump's tough talk and action about immigration are causing major headaches for Wright State University's international students, as well as the program itself. Officials at the public university, in Greene County east of Dayton, say international student applications have plummeted by nearly half for the next school year compared to the previous year - a drop similar to what other schools around the nation are seeing.
